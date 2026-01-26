Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, this's sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit
Dubai: Bollywood is back in the game, baby! Or so you feel when you begin documenting the global box-office collection for Sunny Deol's Border 2, out in Indian cinemas now.
The movie has not released in UAE cinemas, but the Anurag Singh's war drama has reportedly enjoyed a powerful opening weekend at the box office in other markets like India.
According to reports, the star-studded movie has crossed the Rs1 billion mark in India within just three days and has now surged past Rs1.5 billion globally, signaling a much-needed revival for the Hindi film trade after a sluggish previous year.
Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster.
The film is currently outperforming Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, suggesting it could emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, especially with the Republic Day holiday expected to further boost collections.
On Sunday, Border 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs572 million, a sharp jump from Saturday’s Rs406 million, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
With this, the film’s total domestic earnings have reached over Rs1 billion. Overseas, it added around Rs160 million, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs1.585 billion.
The film opened on Friday with Rs321 million, ahead of Dhurandhar’s Rs280 million, and strengthened further on day two with Rs365 million compared to Dhurandhar’s Rs320 million, according to reports.
On Sunday, Border 2 widened the gap again, earning Rs545 million versus Dhurandhar’s Rs430 million, marking its third consecutive day of dominance.
The film’s success comes as a relief for Sunny Deol, whose previous release Jaat underperformed with a worldwide total of Rs1.18 billion. At its current pace, Border 2 is expected to surpass that figure by day four itself. For Varun Dhawan, the film also marks a crucial turnaround after several recent box-office disappointments since Bhediya.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the mood, calling the film’s run “a tsunami at the box office,” noting that Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are driving much of the growth and that audience response has remained unaffected by online criticism.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox