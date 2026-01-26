GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Border 2 box office day 3: Sunny Deol’s war epic races past Rs1.5 billion worldwide, but will it outshine Dhuradhar?

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, this's sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 hit

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sunny Deol in 'Border 2', out in Indian cinemas now
Sunny Deol in 'Border 2', out in Indian cinemas now

Dubai: Bollywood is back in the game, baby! Or so you feel when you begin documenting the global box-office collection for Sunny Deol's Border 2, out in Indian cinemas now.

The movie has not released in UAE cinemas, but the Anurag Singh's war drama has reportedly enjoyed a powerful opening weekend at the box office in other markets like India.

According to reports, the star-studded movie has crossed the Rs1 billion mark in India within just three days and has now surged past Rs1.5 billion globally, signaling a much-needed revival for the Hindi film trade after a sluggish previous year.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster.

The film is currently outperforming Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, suggesting it could emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, especially with the Republic Day holiday expected to further boost collections.

On Sunday, Border 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs572 million, a sharp jump from Saturday’s Rs406 million, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

With this, the film’s total domestic earnings have reached over Rs1 billion. Overseas, it added around Rs160 million, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs1.585 billion.

The film opened on Friday with Rs321 million, ahead of Dhurandhar’s Rs280 million, and strengthened further on day two with Rs365 million compared to Dhurandhar’s Rs320 million, according to reports.

On Sunday, Border 2 widened the gap again, earning Rs545 million versus Dhurandhar’s Rs430 million, marking its third consecutive day of dominance.

The film’s success comes as a relief for Sunny Deol, whose previous release Jaat underperformed with a worldwide total of Rs1.18 billion. At its current pace, Border 2 is expected to surpass that figure by day four itself. For Varun Dhawan, the film also marks a crucial turnaround after several recent box-office disappointments since Bhediya.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the mood, calling the film’s run “a tsunami at the box office,” noting that Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are driving much of the growth and that audience response has remained unaffected by online criticism.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodPakistanBollywood iconsindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Karan Johar

Why Karan Johar thinks Border 2 will revive Bollywood

1h ago3m read
Directed by Anurag Singh and mounted as a full-scale patriotic spectacle, Border 2 has secured a massive release across nearly 4,800 screens and around 17,000 shows nationwide.

Border 2 to earn over Rs 1.25 billion on weekend

2m read
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar makes box office history with Rs13 billion

2m read
Dhurandhar becomes India's highest-grossing Hindi film

Dhurandhar becomes India's highest-grossing Hindi film

2m read