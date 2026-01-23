Sunny Deol’s Border 2 races ahead of Dhurandhar in pre-sales, eyes Rs 1.25 billion holiday weekend

Directed by Anurag Singh and mounted as a full-scale patriotic spectacle, Border 2 has secured a massive release across nearly 4,800 screens and around 17,000 shows nationwide. Advance booking numbers tell a clear story: over four lakh tickets sold before opening day, translating into an estimated Rs 12.5 crore gross, with pre-sales surging by nearly 100 per cent in the final 24 hours alone, as reported by Indian Express.