Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun teases Part 2, and praises Ranveer Singh: 'He will always be my favourite co-star'

The young star praised Ranveer Singh for his honesty and helpfulness
Dubai: Sara Arjun is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar.
The spy thriller has become a box office phenomenon, earning over Rs 13 billion globally. Now the 20-year-old actress is gearing up for the film's highly anticipated sequel.
In an interview with NDTV, Sara talked about her bond with co-star Ranveer Singh, and teased that there's 'more to come' in Part 2, for her character.
Sara praised her co-star Ranveer Singh. She described him as friendly, encouraging, and sweet.
"He is just such a friendly human, and he's so encouraging, so sweet. I didn't feel intimidated at all," Sara said. "He never used his seniority to make me feel like that."
The young actress believes Ranveer has set the bar impossibly high for future co-stars. "I always say that he's going to be my most favourite co-actor. No matter who I work with in the future, I don't think anybody can top Ranveer," she gushed.
Sara Arjun remained unbothered by social media criticism about her 20-year age gap with co-star Ranveer Singh. As she explained, she stayed largely inactive on social media before the film's release and didn't engage with the controversy.
Despite growing up on film sets and working with industry legends, she still experienced starstruck moments while filming Dhurandhar. She was particularly impressed by Sanjay Dutt's presence, describing him as having a "very cool, strong aura."
Before Dhurandhar Part 2 releases in March, Sara will appear in the Telugu film Euphoria on February 6. The film marks her debut as a leading actress in Telugu cinema.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has raked in Rs 866.40 crore, (Rs 8.6 billion) while worldwide collections have soared past Rs 1,300 crore (Rs 13 billion). It has also surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 to become the third highest-grossing film in India, overtook lifetime collections of Stree, Chhaava, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to claim the top spot among Hindi films, and edged past Kaantara Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It remains to be seen if it can hold its ground, after the release of Border 2.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
