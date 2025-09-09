Back-to-flu season in Dubai? How to keep your children sniffle-free and healthy

But that’s the sheer misery of seasonal transitions. As summer winds down and the cooler months approach, worried parents notice a familiar spike in sniffles, coughs, and sneezes among school-going children. “Seasonal transitions, especially from summer to winter, can significantly impact children’s health,” explains Dr. Riham Ismail, Specialist in Paediatrics at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. As she says, the fluctuating temperatures, lower humidity, and increased exposure to allergens make children more prone to infections, particularly respiratory illnesses like colds, flu and viral fevers.