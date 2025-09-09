Back-to-flu season in Dubai? How to keep your children sniffle-free and healthy

Sinus symptoms, like headaches, facial pressure and runny noses tend to get worse at night
Sigh, back-to-school season also coincides with all-to-familiar back-to-flu season. Dubai-based mum Amrita Sahni keeps all the medications ready during this time of the year: Her 10-year-old son invariably develops bouts of sniffles and coughs. And so, she bustles around looking for comforting home remedies of warm water, turmeric and milk, and more.
And of course, she catches the same cold too. “You can imagine, what a pleasant household it is,” she notes.
But that’s the sheer misery of seasonal transitions. As summer winds down and the cooler months approach, worried parents notice a familiar spike in sniffles, coughs, and sneezes among school-going children. “Seasonal transitions, especially from summer to winter, can significantly impact children’s health,” explains Dr. Riham Ismail, Specialist in Paediatrics at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. As she says, the fluctuating temperatures, lower humidity, and increased exposure to allergens make children more prone to infections, particularly respiratory illnesses like colds, flu and viral fevers.
As Dr. Ismail points out, heading back to school means kids are in close contact with classmates in classrooms, which makes it easy for germs to spread. Since their immune systems are still building up, they’re extra vulnerable.
Cold, dry air and seasonal allergens can really irritate kids’ airways and noses, often bringing on coughs, asthma flare-ups, bronchitis, or wheezing. Sinus symptoms—like stuffy noses, headaches, facial pressure, runny noses, and post-nasal drip—tend to get worse at night, leaving them tired, cranky, and ready for more care. “Persistent or recurrent symptoms should be evaluated by a paediatrician. Many cases respond well to allergy medications, nasal sprays, or preventive asthma treatment,” Dr. Ismail advises.
Use a humidifier at night to combat dry indoor air.
Keep children hydrated to thin mucus and prevent sinus blockage.
Maintain clean living spaces; vacuum regularly, wash bedding in hot water, and reduce indoor allergens.
Limit sudden exposure to cold air; scarves or masks over nose and mouth help.
Encourage a diet rich in fruits and vegetables while limiting sugary foods.
Monitor chronic conditions like asthma or allergies and adjust management plans seasonally.
Maria Thomas, Specialist in Pulmonology at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, also explains, “The use of humidifiers or saline nasal rinses can help ease dryness and reduce nasal congestion.”
A few words of advice from Thomas: A strong immune system is your child’s best defense, so focus on a healthy lifestyle, balanced meals, plenty of sleep, and regular physical activity. Keeping indoor spaces clean and limiting contact with sick kids can also help prevent infections. Don’t skip vaccinations, especially the flu shot, which is a simple way to reduce seasonal illness.
And remember, if your child’s symptoms stick around or get worse, it’s always best to check in with a doctor. Encourage them to rest and stay home when they’re unwell—not just for their own recovery, but to stop germs from spreading to others.
Thomas also emphasises that schools also have a role to play. Well-ventilated classrooms, regular reminders about hand hygiene, and routine health checks can help prevent the spread of seasonal illnesses.
Ultimately, a coordinated approach between home and school, combined with careful monitoring and preventive measures, can help children sail through seasonal transitions with fewer sniffles and more smiles.
