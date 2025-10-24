Vitamin D is often called the 'sunshine vitamin' because our skin naturally produces it when exposed to sunlight. It helps the body absorb calcium, which keeps bones strong, and supports muscles and immunity. But as Jassera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai, explains, “Many residents spend most of their time indoors or avoid direct sunlight because of the intense heat. This reduces natural Vitamin D synthesis in the skin.”