Centrum by Haleon unveils unique activation, Vitamin See, to raise awareness about wellness

Vitamin scan

So how does it work? It all begins when visitors step inside and go through a non-intrusive scan of their palm to assess their nutrient profile, which then comes to life as sculptural monoliths indicating the vitamin levels in their system.

“The dome will become their canvas,” explains Arat. “They will see data translated into sound, light and colours. There will be six monoliths, each one representing one vitamin, from A to B6, to B12, C, D and E. It’s a sensory symphony where precision science meets creative expression, powered by cutting-edge technology. This is not a static report; it’s a dynamic, emotional narrative of health — designed to inspire, inform, and captivate.”

Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Vitamin See sensory experience will be available to visitors at Kite Beach between November 11 to 18, just in time to be part of the city-wide 30 X 30 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

“I can't think of a better location and better timing to bring this kind of an awareness to our consumers,” he says. “Kite Beach is the number one beach destination in Dubai, and it’s a very busy season right now. Because we have the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the entire city will be talking about health, wellness and movement.”

Health with empathy

The undertaking is part of Haleon’s ongoing mission to spread awareness and make wellness accessible to all, alongside delivering better everyday health through their legacy household brands such as Panadol, Sensodyne, Parodontax and Centrum.

“At Haleon, inclusion isn’t just a principle—it’s woven into everything we do. Whether it’s planning engagement activities or launching new campaigns, we strive to create experiences that are accessible, welcoming, and meaningful for everyone,” says Arat.

“Hence, we’ve designed and incorporated dedicated support for visually impaired participants into Vitamin See. There will be tactile services and sound technologies to make them experience this from end to end. Because true health innovation means breaking barriers and leaving no one behind.”

World’s leading multivitamin

At the heart of this one-of-a-kind activation, of course, is Centrum, one of the most popular multivitamin brands worldwide.

“Centrum has been trusted by millions of consumers for decades. It is the science-backed multivitamin, which makes it number one,” he says. “The promise of Centrum is to build everybody from inside out and to make nutrition simple and accessible for all. It’s driven by a passion for the science of how physical health connects to emotional well-being,”

Changing mindsets

That passion is what the company hopes to communicate via Vitamin See – the belief that nothing is more important to holistic health than connecting with one’s own body and understanding its needs.

“This is not just an activation; this is a movement,” says Arat. “We believe that through having this unforgettable experience, people will change their mindset from scepticism to a self-care. Because when consumers understand how their body works, they will be empowered to take charge of their own health. This is what we aim for.”