Dubai: A juvenile court in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate has ordered a 13-year-old boy to be placed in a youth detention facility for 15 years after he was convicted of killing and dismembering a schoolmate in a case that stirred widespread public outrage.
According to local media reports. the case, dubbed as the “Child of the Chainsaw”, dates back to October 12, when the defendant lured his friend, also a minor, to his family home in the New Station district while his parents were absent.
Prosecutors said the boy fatally assaulted the victim following a dispute at school. He later used his father’s electric saw to dismember the body and disposed of the remains in a remote area.
During investigations, the defendant gave detailed confessions, telling prosecutors he had decided to kill his classmate after a verbal altercation and had been influenced by violent scenes in films and video games.
Forensic authorities carried out DNA testing and examined the tools used in the crime. A psychiatric evaluation by the Regional Council for Mental Health found the boy to be of sound mind and fully criminally responsible at the time of the offence.
Defence lawyers had requested a psychiatric assessment, citing the brutality of the crime, and sought to challenge the court panel at an earlier hearing. The court proceeded in line with legal procedures before issuing its final ruling.