GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt juvenile court sentences teenager to 15 years for killing and dismembering schoolmate

Prosecutors said the boy fatally assaulted the victim following a dispute at school

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Egypt juvenile court sentences teenager to 15 years for killing and dismembering schoolmate
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A juvenile court in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate has ordered a 13-year-old boy to be placed in a youth detention facility for 15 years after he was convicted of killing and dismembering a schoolmate in a case that stirred widespread public outrage.

According to local media reports. the case, dubbed as the “Child of the Chainsaw”, dates back to October 12, when the defendant lured his friend, also a minor, to his family home in the New Station district while his parents were absent.

Prosecutors said the boy fatally assaulted the victim following a dispute at school. He later used his father’s electric saw to dismember the body and disposed of the remains in a remote area.

During investigations, the defendant gave detailed confessions, telling prosecutors he had decided to kill his classmate after a verbal altercation and had been influenced by violent scenes in films and video games.

Forensic authorities carried out DNA testing and examined the tools used in the crime. A psychiatric evaluation by the Regional Council for Mental Health found the boy to be of sound mind and fully criminally responsible at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyers had requested a psychiatric assessment, citing the brutality of the crime, and sought to challenge the court panel at an earlier hearing. The court proceeded in line with legal procedures before issuing its final ruling.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

18th-century city, Coptic graves found in Egypt

18th-century city, Coptic graves found in Egypt

2m read
Drunk man threatens to kill woman in Sharjah

Drunk man threatens to kill woman in Sharjah

1m read
Sun illuminates Ramses II statue in Egypt

Sun illuminates Ramses II statue in Egypt

1m read
Judges reviewed social and financial realities before brokering a settlement to protect children’s wellbeing.

Dubai court reunites couple after seven-year separation

1m read