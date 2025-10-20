GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government
UPDATE

UAE refers nine to court over organised crime plot

Gang accused of kidnapping, assault, and blackmail in case threatening state security

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
The defendants face charges punishable by death or life imprisonment, as their organised criminal activities constitute a threat to state security.
The defendants face charges punishable by death or life imprisonment, as their organised criminal activities constitute a threat to state security.
WAM

ABU DHABI: The Federal Public Prosecution has referred nine Arab nationals to court after investigations revealed their involvement in forming an organised criminal gang that committed a series of grave offences endangering state security, public order, and social peace.

The case was initiated following a report filed through the Public Prosecution’s digital platform ‘My Safe Society’, in which a victim stated that he was kidnapped, indecently assaulted, and filmed while his hands were bound.

Under the directives of the Attorney-General, the Public Prosecution initiated an investigation, gathered evidence, and tasked the Federal Judicial Enforcement Office with conducting the necessary inquiries to identify and apprehend the perpetrators swiftly, while seizing the tools used in committing the crimes.

 Investigations revealed that the defendants lured the victim to one of their residences over a financial dispute, where they assaulted him, tied his hands, and detained him for a week. They forced him into signing debt instruments, filmed him naked, and later disseminated the footage via social media to blackmail his family for money.

The authorities confiscated the vehicle and mobile phones used in committing the crime, containing incriminating footage that proved the gang’s organised and dangerous operations.

The defendants face charges punishable by death or life imprisonment, as their organised criminal activities constitute a threat to state security.

 Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, affirmed that safeguarding the nation’s security and stability is a top national priority that permits no tolerance. He underscored the Public Prosecution’s determination to enforce the law impartially, safeguard lives and property, and ensure that perpetrators of crimes threatening national security or social peace are prosecuted and brought to justice.

Related Topics:
UAEcrimeDubaiAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The court ruled that the driver’s negligence and failure to renew his licence amounted to a serious violation of traffic laws and posed a threat to public safety.

Man fined Dh10k for crash caused with expired licence

1m read
The facade of the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court.

Abu Dhabi man fined Dh100k for public assault of child

2m read
Duo gets life sentence for pills disguised as medicine

Duo gets life sentence for pills disguised as medicine

2m read
Two men cleared in high-profile Dubai assault case

Two men cleared in high-profile Dubai assault case

2m read