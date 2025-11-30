National gesture represents lasting tribute immortalising martyrs’ sacrifices
Ajman: Acting on the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the renaming of several streets in Ajman after 19 Emirati martyrs.
The initiative, carried out by the Municipality and Planning Department, ensures these streets are located close to the homes of the martyrs’ families, serving as a lasting tribute to their bravery and sacrifice.
The gesture reflects the UAE’s deep commitment to honouring its fallen heroes and preserving their legacy in the nation’s collective memory and consciousness. It also stands as a symbol of pride for their families, acknowledging their sons’ role in safeguarding the country. The renamed streets will remain a permanent reminder of courage, loyalty and the values that underpin the UAE’s unity and strength.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox