Martyrs’ Day 2025: UAE commemorates national heroes

Nationwide ceremonies and tributes celebrate the courage and sacrifices of Emirati martyrs
The United Arab Emirates will mark Martyrs’ Day tomorrow, honouring the nation’s fallen heroes and expressing gratitude for their sacrifices in defending the homeland, safeguarding its stability, and protecting its achievements.
The UAE remembers the heroic deeds of its martyrs, whose dedication spans various fields of service both within the country and abroad. Their actions embody the highest values of patriotism, loyalty, selflessness, and readiness to answer the call of duty at all times. The sacrifices of these courageous individuals remain a source of inspiration for future generations and a point of pride for all Emiratis.
In 2015, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan—may his soul rest in peace—issued a decree designating 30 November of every year as Martyrs’ Day. The day recognises and honours the sons of the nation who gave their lives to keep the UAE flag flying high while fulfilling their duties across civil, military, and humanitarian fields, both at home and abroad.
On Martyrs’ Day, the UAE—its leadership, people, and institutions—stands in deep respect for those who gave their most precious possession for the nation. Their sacrifices elevated the country’s stature and upheld values of dignity, righteousness, and justice. The nation honours the noble examples set by the martyrs through their courage and dedication, reaffirming the values of loyalty and generosity deeply rooted in Emirati society.
Official ceremonies begin with the lowering of the national flag and a unified moment of silent supplication in honour of the martyrs’ souls and their noble sacrifices. The flag is then raised to full mast across the UAE, accompanied by the national anthem.
Martyrs’ Day features special activities organised by institutions nationwide, including educational initiatives that introduce future generations to the heroism and sacrifices of the martyrs. These programmes instil patriotic values, loyalty to the homeland, and pride in the courageous acts of those who gave their lives to uphold truth and justice.
Their sacrifices embody the highest meanings of loyalty, belonging, altruism, and generosity, serving as a beacon for future generations. Martyrs’ Day stands as a national milestone, inspiring Emiratis to protect the nation’s achievements and continue its journey of development and progress.
The Office of Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs at the Presidential Court—established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE—provides care and support for the families and children of martyrs.
The office implements an integrated strategy to ensure a dignified life for martyrs’ families and oversees a wide range of dedicated initiatives and programmes. Its mandate focuses on two main pillars:
Assessing and addressing the needs of martyrs’ families and children.
Approving and supervising the implementation of specialised initiatives and projects.
This office reflects the leadership’s deep commitment to martyrs’ families, ensuring comprehensive support and empowering children to play an active role in shaping the nation’s future.
