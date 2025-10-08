GOLD/FOREX
Crime

UAE extradites two of Belgium’s most-wanted men over drug, gang charges

Suspects face drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related charges

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has extradited two wanted men to Belgium following their arrests by Dubai Police and Sharjah Police.

The arrests were carried out in response to red notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). One of the arrested men is listed among Belgium’s most wanted for cross- border drug trafficking and forming a dangerous criminal gang, while the other faces charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
