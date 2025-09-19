GOLD/FOREX
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to France over fraud and money laundering

The suspect is accused of fraud, money laundering, and leading a criminal organisation.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has extradited a wanted individual to French authorities following his arrest by Dubai Police at the General HQs under an Interpol Red Notice.

The extradition was carried out in line with a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation and adherence to judicial procedures.

