UAE extradites wanted fugitive to France over fraud and money laundering

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has extradited a wanted individual to French authorities following his arrest by Dubai Police at the General HQs under an Interpol Red Notice.
The suspect is accused of fraud, money laundering, and leading a criminal organisation.
The extradition was carried out in line with a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation and adherence to judicial procedures.
