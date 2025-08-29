Interpol red notice: UAE extradites fugitive to Netherlands

Individual accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related activities
The Ministry of Interior has extradited a wanted individual to the Kingdom of the Netherlands after his arrest by Dubai Police, acting on an Interpol Red Notice.
The fugitive, accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in organized gang activities, was handed over to Dutch authorities following a court ruling and approval from the Ministry of Justice.
Officials said the move reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to upholding international law and supporting global efforts to combat transnational crime.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox