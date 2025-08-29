GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Interpol red notice: UAE extradites fugitive to Netherlands

Individual accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and gang-related activities

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Fugitive was handed over to Dutch authorities following a court ruling and approval from the Ministry of Justice.
Fugitive was handed over to Dutch authorities following a court ruling and approval from the Ministry of Justice.
Shutterstock

The Ministry of Interior has extradited a wanted individual to the Kingdom of the Netherlands after his arrest by Dubai Police, acting on an Interpol Red Notice.

The fugitive, accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in organized gang activities, was handed over to Dutch authorities following a court ruling and approval from the Ministry of Justice.

Officials said the move reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to upholding international law and supporting global efforts to combat transnational crime.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE hands over China’s most wanted fugitive

UAE hands over China’s most wanted fugitive

1m read
Egyptian doctors remove a phone from a man’s stomach

Egyptian doctors remove a phone from a man’s stomach

1m read
Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) is the systematic process used to identify victims of mass-casualty incidents.

Abu Dhabi Police conducts disaster response training

3m read
Both men were on the wanted lists of Interpol and Europol

Dubai Police extradite 2 men on Interpol list to France

1m read