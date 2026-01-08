GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Dutch marriage annulled after ChatGPT-written vows miss required legal phrasing

Court finds AI vows lacked necessary declarations under Dutch Civil Code

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Couple later petitioned the court to recognise the original date of their wedding as their legal marriage date.
Couple later petitioned the court to recognise the original date of their wedding as their legal marriage date.
Agency

A court in Zwolle, the Netherlands, has ruled that a couple’s marriage was not legally formalised after their wedding vows — written with the help of an artificial intelligence tool — failed to meet the legal requirements under Dutch law. The decision, handed down in early January 2026, highlights how automated text generation may clash with established legal standards.

The couple, who held a civil ceremony in April 2025, asked a friend acting as a one-day registrar to conduct the service. That friend used ChatGPT to draft the wedding speech and vows in a more personal tone. However, the resulting text did not include the legally mandated declarations that couples must make under Article 1:67 of the Dutch Civil Code — specifically, an explicit commitment to fulfil the legal obligations of marriage.

During the ceremony, the vows quoted by the court included informal language such as promises to “laugh together, grow together, and love each other no matter what,” and descriptions of the couple as “a crazy couple.” The court found that the statements did not satisfy the statutory requirements for a valid marriage declaration and therefore concluded that the marriage certificate in the civil registry was recorded in error.

The couple later petitioned the court to recognise the original date of their wedding as their legal marriage date, arguing that they had not intended to make an error and that the civil officer present had not corrected the proceedings. The court refused, saying it could not overlook the legal requirements even if the date held personal significance.

The case underscores a broader tension between generative AI and formal legal processes. As AI tools like ChatGPT are increasingly used to draft speeches, agreements and other text, legal experts have noted that auto-generated language may omit precise, legally necessary terminology — even if such text feels appropriate in informal settings. Cases involving contracts, regulatory filings and terms of service have previously highlighted similar risks when AI assistance is involved.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Buyers in the UAE will have stronger legal protection under the new Civil Transactions Law, including more time to file claims over hidden defects.

New UAE law gives buyers more rights

2m read
The legal age update is one element of the UAE’s broader civil law reform, aimed at simplifying legal rules, strengthening certainty and supporting economic growth.

New UAE law allows minors to manage assets from age 15

2m read
Banks and institutions will now have explicit legal guidance on how to resolve such cases.

New UAE law: Rules for expats' assets with no heirs

2m read
It set the compensation at Dh400,000, ordering the defendants to pay jointly, with interest at five per cent per year from the date the judgment becomes final until full settlement, along with legal costs and lawyers’ fees.

Dubai: Four ordered to pay Dh400,000 after break-in

2m read