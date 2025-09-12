GOLD/FOREX
UAE hands over individuals wanted by the Swedish authorities

The arrests were made on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Interpol, officials said

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
MoI emphasized that the move reflects the country’s adherence to international legal procedures.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has extradited two men wanted in Sweden on charges of illegal arms trafficking. 

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the men, who are among Sweden’s most prominent fugitives in connection with unlawful firearms trade, were handed over to Swedish authorities after their arrest by Dubai Police. The arrests were made on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Interpol, officials said.

The extradition followed a ruling by a UAE court and a subsequent decision from the Ministry of Justice, which cleared the way for their transfer. The ministry emphasized that the move reflects the country’s adherence to international legal procedures and its obligations under global conventions.

“The Ministry of Interior is committed to combating transnational organized crime and strengthening international cooperation,” the statement said, adding that such measures “help protect societies, uphold justice, and reinforce security and stability worldwide.”

