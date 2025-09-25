GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Two fraud suspects extradited from UAE to Nepal and Uzbekistan

Handover carried out under UAE Justice Ministry extradition order

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Two fraud suspects extradited from UAE to Nepal and Uzbekistan

Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police, through its Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, has arrested and handed over two individuals wanted abroad — one to Nepali authorities and the other to Uzbek authorities — on fraud charges. Both suspects were listed on Interpol’s red notices.

Sharjah Police stressed that the handover was carried out in line with all legal and judicial procedures, based on an official extradition order issued by the UAE Minister of Justice. The move reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to combating fraud and strengthening international cooperation, ensuring that those wanted for crimes are brought to justice.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities

UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities

1m read
Losses from last week's protests in Nepal were estimated at 25 billion rupees ($177 million), with more than 2,000 workers affected.

Nepal counts cost after deadly protests

2m read
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel (L) gestures after administering the oath to the country's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki during her swearing-in-ceremony at the President House in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s first woman PM Sushila Karki takes charge

2m read
Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

2m read