Two fraud suspects extradited from UAE to Nepal and Uzbekistan

Handover carried out under UAE Justice Ministry extradition order
Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police, through its Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, has arrested and handed over two individuals wanted abroad — one to Nepali authorities and the other to Uzbek authorities — on fraud charges. Both suspects were listed on Interpol’s red notices.
Sharjah Police stressed that the handover was carried out in line with all legal and judicial procedures, based on an official extradition order issued by the UAE Minister of Justice. The move reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to combating fraud and strengthening international cooperation, ensuring that those wanted for crimes are brought to justice.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox