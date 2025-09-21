GOLD/FOREX
UAE-led operation rescues 165 children across 14 countries; 188 arrested

UAE-led 14-country operation including Russia, Brazil, and Indonesia delivers key results

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Global crackdown: 188 arrested, 28 criminal networks dismantled
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has spearheaded a global operation against online child exploitation, resulting in the rescue of 165 children, the arrest of 188 suspects, and the dismantling of 28 criminal networks.

The large-scale operation was announced by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on his official X account. The initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to protecting children worldwide and highlights its leading role in coordinating international efforts to combat online sexual exploitation.

The operation, led by the Ministry of Interior in coordination with law enforcement agencies from 14 countries—including Russia, Indonesia, Belarus, Serbia, Colombia, Thailand, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, the Maldives, and Uzbekistan—achieved significant results.

The campaign also disrupted numerous online accounts used in such crimes and established digital patrols across continents. Officials said the initiative strengthened the exchange of expertise among police agencies, reinforcing the importance of collective international action against crimes that transcend borders.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif extended his gratitude to international partners for their commitment to child protection and for advancing a unified global response that enhances community security.

