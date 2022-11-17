Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command has returned a stolen bag containing Dh200,000 in cash to a woman of Asian nationality after a person stole it while she was busy in her shop.
Major Mohammad Khalfan Al Shaali, head of Al-Jurf Al-Shamel Police Station, said the operations room received a report stating that a person stole a bag containing a large amount of money while the woman was occupied in her store.
Immediately, police patrols and the CID team moved to the location of the complaint, and after listening to the complainant’s statement, it became clear that a person entered the store while she was in another room and went to the accountant’s counter and stole the black bag with the money.
When the lady returned to the area, she noticed that the bag had disappeared, so she immediately reported the issue to the police.
A person of African nationality stole the bag, the police said. He was arrested and the money recovered from him. Police returned the money in full to the complainant within 24 hours of receiving the report.
The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Major Al Shaali praised the efforts of the Al Jurf Police Station in arresting the accused.