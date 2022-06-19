Dubai: Dubai Tourist Police recently returned the luggage of a tourist within 30 minutes after she had lost it on public transport.
Colonel Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Tourist Police Department, said they received a report via the Dubai Police call centre 901 about a Russian tourist who had lost two bags, a mobile phone, wallet, credit cards, passport and cash while commuting across Dubai.
“The tourist couldn’t remember the vehicle’s data or route to retrieve the luggage. Therefore, we formed a team to track her journey across Dubai and review routes and utilise the smart systems across the city,” he said.
Bus identified
Col Al Jallaf confirmed that the team soon identified the bus that the tourist took from La Mer to the Palm. They then contacted the bus driver, who confirmed that he had found the tourist’s luggage but couldn’t identify or reach the owner.
The director said their swift response took no longer than 30 minutes from receiving the report to handing the lost luggage to the tourist, who expressed her thanks to the Dubai Police for their keenness in ensuring the safety, security and happiness of the emirate’s visitors.