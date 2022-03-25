1 of 10
Making plans to go out this weekend with family, but have a limited budget? If you fancy sightseeing Dubai's skylines, overlooking the old and new districts of Dubai from above, Dubai Frame is the best place to check out on a tight budget . It only costs Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children from 3 to 12 years old. The Dubai Frame ticket price also gives you access to Zabeel Park for free.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
Our long-time contributor photographer Hamza Bensaid shared his experience while visiting the Dubai Frame on February 12, 2022. Armed with a camera, Bensaid captured these stunning pictures of the Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
"Dubai Frame is one of the wonders of Dubai’s architectural achievements," wrote Bensaid, who dedicated a whole day on a weekend for this photoshoot.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
He wanted to capture the "effects of light exposure in the morning and nighttime" on the Dubai Frame.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
He added: " The Dubai Frame is located in a very important area of the Emirate. It represents the connection between the old and the new Dubai districts, both of which you can see from the top of the Dubai Frame."
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
As you can see from this window, a view of new Dubai, with modern and tall buildings such as the tallest tower in the world - Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
Here's another relaxing view from atop after sunset in Dubai.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
Bensaid captured a zoomed-in view of Burj Khalifa surrounded by pastel colours, which is soothing to the eyes.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
Bensaid said: "Not only does the Dubai Frame have one of the best views in Dubai, it's also home to a historical museum."
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader
And at nighttime, Dubai Frame lights up in colours. So what are you waiting for? Drive down to the Frame, as there is plenty of parking available at Zabeel Park. It is also accessible by the metro, just get off at Al Jafiliya Metro Station on the Red Line and walk towards Zabeel Park.
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid (Instagram @hamzabensaid)/Gulf News reader