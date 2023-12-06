Dubai: The family of a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday in Dubai has thanked Dubai Police and the community for their efforts in locating him. The student was found safe within eight hours of him being reported missing.
He went missing on Tuesday around 4.30pm at Saheel Gate 1 in Arabian Ranches, prompting a search in the community and neighbouring areas. The boy’s aunt had called 999 to report the incident and asked for help to find him. Dubai Police said the operations room received call a round 5.30pm saying a boy aged 12 was missing from his family house.
Dubai Police used their modern technology to track down and locate the missing boy. The family received a call from police around 1.30am on Wednesday saying he was found safe, in MotorCity. The unharmed boy was handed over to his family.
Community spirit
“No words can express my deep thanks and gratitude to Dubai Police who brought relief to the family,“ the aunt said. She also thanked Arabian Ranches Estate Security, appreciating their swift action.
The community residents tirelessly combed through neighbourhoods with a photo of the boy and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.
Expressing gratitude, she highlighted the family’s deep appreciation for Dubai, known for its safety, and added that the child was found unharmed.