Ras Al Khaimah: The 51-year-old Emirati man, who went missing in Ras Al Khaimah two days ago, has been found alive, Ras Al Khaimah police said on Thursday.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Police, succeeded in locating Saleh Al Balushi.
According to the police, Al Balushi was found in good health, bringing relief to his family.
Last August, the man, who suffers from mental health issue, was reported missing from his house and police sought the public’s help to find him. He was found within two hours of publishing the police’s post with the help of community members.