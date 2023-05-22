Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday asked the public to assist their search for a missing person.
The Emirati man, who is 51 years old, has been missing from his house since Sunday. He suffers from a mental health issue.
Police said the man was last seen wearing a traditional Arab attire - a white kandoura and a red head-covering known as the ghutra.
Police are urging people who may know the man or have any information about him to contact them on 999 or 07 205 3474.
Last August, the man had gone missing from his house and police had sought the public’s help to locate him. After two hours of publishing the police’s post, the man was found with the help of community members.