Ajman: Ajman Police have arrested an Asian man for stealing gold jewellery worth Dh350,000 from the house of an Asian family in Al Nuaimyah area.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, director of Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said a report was received at the Comprehensive Al Nuaimiya Police Station stating that the home of a family of Asian nationality was robbed after they left the house in the evening. The family returned to find that everything in the house was ransacked and their gold jewellery, cash and other belongings were stolen.
Police patrols and criminal investigations team and crime scene investigations moved reached the home within four minutes. By inspecting the site, it was found that the perpetrators entered the house through a window and stole a safe containing Dh6,000 cash, gold jewellery worth Dh350,000 and some devices.
Suspect caught
Within two days, the police team managed to locate the whereabouts of one of the perpetrators. Police arrested him in Al Rashidiya. The suspect of Asian national, identified as M.B.H., confessed to committing the crime of theft along with another person of the same nationality, identified as A.R.G., who is outside the country.
By interrogating the suspect, he admitted that he had been watching the house with his partner, waiting for the family to leave. They also revealed where the stolen items were hidden, and the items were returned in full, with the exception of some small sums of money that was spent by the suspects.
The family expressed their happiness and pride in Ajman Police, the speed of their response to the report and their professional handling of the case in recovering the stolen property in record time. A family member reaffirmed his confidence in the UAE and its security services over the 40 years he has spent in the country.