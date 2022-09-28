Ajman: Ajman Police have arrested a man for swindling parents of schoolchildren out of their money in the form of school fees for an unlicensed school in the emirate.
Major Mohammed Al Shaali, head of Al Jurf Police Station, said: “We received a number of complaints from people who have been defrauded by an Arab man who claimed to have opened a school. The complainants said they paid school fees to the school administration after registering their children.”
The parents were surprised that the school had closed its doors one week after the start of the new academic year, and the principal of the school and employees had vanished, Maj Al Shaali added.