Ajman: Ajman Police were able to help a lady in Kuwait who had faced difficulty in obtaining her shipment from the UAE.
Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, head of Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station, said Ajman Police had received a complaint via Instagram from a woman in Kuwait, who had visited Ajman. She had ordered items from clothes retailer and paid the amount for them to be by shipped after her departure from Ajman. However, she did not receive the shipment back home due to a dispute between her and the seller over the amount of shipment.
Dispute resolved
Lt Col Al Matroushi said one of the officers was assigned to receive the report, and within half an hour, First Lieutenant Khamis Matar Al Ketbi was able to reach the seller and by taking the necessary measures, he received the goods from the seller and contacted the complainant. He sent her goods through a courier service and the complainant received them the next day.
The woman expressed her gratitude for Ajman Police for their keenness to restore the rights to their owners.