Ajman: A nine-year-old Asian girl in Ajman has returned to her mother in her home country after her father was arrested here on charges of selling drugs.
Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Women and Child Protection Foundation (AWCPF), said Ajman Police handed the Asian child over to AWCPF after they arrested her father for keeping drugs at home. The father exploited his daughter’s presence to cover up his drug-peddling activities.
The AWCPF took care of the child, who was terrified after police raided her apartment. Considering her condition, the foundation contacted her mother and assisted in completing the procedures to ensure her safe passage back to her home country.
Sheikha Azza emphasised that the AWCPF works hard to provide legal support and comprehensive care to victimised women and children to enhance social security and stability.
She also praised the efforts of the police in combating drug trafficking, stressing that drugs posed a real threat to national security and the welfare of the youth in the country.