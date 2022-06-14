1 of 13
‘Strawberry Moon’ wowed skywatchers in the UAE on Tuesday, as it shone brightly in the night sky.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
‘Strawberry Moon’ rises behind the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
‘Strawberry Moon’ rises in the night sky over Khorfakkan port, UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Spectators gather to watch 'Strawberry Moon' at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Hasan Ahmad Al Hariri addressing enthusiasts waiting to witness supermoon at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park, Dubai. P
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Spectator at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Spectator at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News