Ajman: Ajman Police are using powerful drones to tend to traffic accidents and monitor road congestions. The drones allow police to get clear pictures of vehicle plates even 1,000 metres away.
Captain Rashid Al Attar, director of Operations Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman Police, said the Air Support Centre has carried out 20 security and aerial reconnaissance missions, as well as 299 traffic missions — clocking in 13,598 minutes since its inauguration last year.
Captain Al Attar explained “the drones can take pictures and clarify the details of the vehicle’s plate from a distance of 1,000 meters.” They can also fly a distance of more than 15 kilometres and can accomplish missions day and night.
“The Air Support Centre contributed to the analysis of drivers’ behaviour and the reasons for committing traffic violations. The centre revealed, through observation and reconnaissance missions, that failure to adhere to the lane is one of the most prominent traffic violations committed, in addition to overtaking from the shoulder of the road, not adhering to traffic instructions, as well as endangering the lives of others. which supports traffic awareness efforts,” he added.
Keeping pace with technology
Ajman Police is keen to keep pace with the latest technologies in its policing and field operations, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) commonly called drones.
The drones are used in the event of traffic jams and accidents.
Captain Al Attar noted “drones contribute to enhancing the speed of access to locations and follow up through screens linked to the operations room, traffic department and patrols, in addition to reducing the need for deployment of officers in police operations.”