Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a thief responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins across the emirate.

The suspect, who concealed his identity with a mask, broke windows to steal belongings from inside parked cars.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, reported that multiple incidents were reported involving a masked individual breaking into vehicles in various areas. Videos and photos of the stolen vehicles circulated on social media, raising public concern.

Action plan

In response, a specialised team from the Criminal Investigation and Research Administration was quickly formed to implement a comprehensive action plan to gather evidence. Their efforts led to the identification of the perpetrator, an Asian resident, and the recovery of the stolen items.

Brigadier Bin Saif stated that the suspect has confessed to the thefts and has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

Also, the individual who shared and promoted the videos and photos of the stolen vehicles has also been apprehended and will face legal consequences.

Social media misuse

He urged the public to avoid sharing such videos and images, emphasising that doing so can hinder investigations and allow criminals to evade capture.

According to Article 52 of the Anti-Rumours and Cybercrime Law, anyone who uses technology to disseminate false news, misleading reports, or provocative propaganda that contradicts official announcements or incites public unrest may face a minimum of one year in prison and a fine of at least Dh100,000.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the vigilance of the General Department of Police Operations, which facilitated the swift arrest of the suspect, who is in his 30s.