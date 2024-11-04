Dubai: UAE residents in most parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain woke up to a foggy morning. The Met office issued red and yellow alerts across the coastal parts of the country for fog till 9.30am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Falah, Saih Shuaib, Rizeen, Al Ajban, Abu Al Abyad in Abu Dhabi, and Al Khaznah in Al Ain in the early morning today. There are also patches of fog over Al Aweer, Warsn, Al Khawaneej and Emirates Road in Dubai this morning. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to foggy weather.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 38°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 28°C over the mountains.

Expect light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.