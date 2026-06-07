Tense Wisconsin sit-down ends as Trump rips ‘crooked’ networks, pulls mic
US President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press following a heated exchange with moderator Kristen Welker over his repeated claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
The discussion took place during a rain-soaked sit-down in Wisconsin, a key swing state Trump won in 2024, ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump accused NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN of being “crooked” before cutting the interview short.
You’re a one-sided crooked network. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.Donald Trump
Welker urged him to continue, pointing out she had travelled to Wisconsin for the interview, but Trump refused.
“I sat in the rain with you for an hour… on and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press,” he added.
The exchange intensified when the conversation turned to California’s vote-counting process.
Welker said: “That’s how they count the votes in California.”
Trump fired back: “Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.”
As tensions mounted, Trump appeared to remove his microphone and signalled the interview was over.
He also called Welker “either stupid or crooked” while criticising multiple US networks.
Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.Donald Trump
Welker pressed Trump on his claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Trump insisted there was “tremendous evidence,” while Welker noted he had provided none.
He again tied his accusations to California’s ongoing vote count, calling the election “rigged” and “dirty.”
The interview also focused on Trump’s proposed $1.8 billion fund to compensate individuals he says were harmed by the Biden administration.
Trump defended the proposal but said it would require approval.
“If it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve,” he said. “The weaponisation fund is a great idea, and so do many other Republicans.”
After the broadcast, Welker told the Washington studio that she had spoken with Trump on June 6 and they acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather.
She also confirmed that Trump had agreed to a potential follow-up interview.
With inputs from Agencies