"First of all, I'm glad you have some street cred now, mom," laughs Hollywood actress Tika Sumpter, reflecting on the universal appeal of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

My kids, who are huge fans, summed it up perfectly: the team of Sonic "saved the world in the nicest way without being mean."

Sumpter, who returns as the steadfast mum-in-charge Maddie, embodies the voice of reason amidst the chaos—a character trait she both admires and contrasts with her real-life parenting style to Ella-Loren, aged 7.

Tika Sumpter is back in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' as the super mom who has it all under control

“Sometimes, as a mom, I’m on fire, just reacting,” she admits with a smile. “It’s nice to play someone who takes a breath and comes up with a plan in a film.”

Known for her dynamic performances across film and television—from her breakout in Gossip Girl to hits like Ride Along and The Haves and the Have Nots—Sumpter brings warmth and relatability to every role.

She tells Gulf News that the magic of the Sonic franchise lies in its ability to balance heart, humor, and action in a way that engages both kids and adults without patronising them or "looking down on them".

“Everybody has a part to play, and everybody matters,” Sumpter says, underscoring the spirit of teamwork both in the film and behind the scenes.

The latest star-studded Sonic the Hedgehog 3 franchise also sees the return of actor James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Additionally, Idris Elba returns as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails. Excerpts from our interview with Tika, ahead of the movie’s release on December 26 in the UAE cinemas …

Tika Sumpter with James Marsden in Sonic The Hedgehog 3, out in UAE cinemas on December 26

My kids are so excited about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and this interview, and they told me to let you know that you guys are collectively fabulous and save the world in the nicest way without being mean. How does it feel to get such positive feedback?

First of all, I'm glad you have some street cred now, mom. Very important! And please tell them I said hello. I love messages like that— it's brilliant.

You’re seen as the voice of reason in the film and the calm presence in the chaos. Something tells me you’re not always like that in real life. How fun was it to play a mom who has it all under control?

I think you'll see a little bit of this one, she might be losing a little control. But yeah, I love that I’m the voice of reason. I do have a lot of heart, you know? I always bring it back to, “Okay, let’s take a breath. Let’s figure this out. Let’s really talk through this.” But sometimes, as a mom, I’m not that way. I’m like, I’m on fire—let’s go, where are we going, what’s happening?! You don’t always think; you’re just reacting all the time.

So it’s nice to play somebody who is thoughtful, who comes up with a plan, and is also down to be in the action and take care of her boys. I love that I have the dichotomy of doing both.

You mentioned earlier that your character evolves and might lose it a bit in this installment. Did you have a say in ensuring your character isn’t always perfectly composed?

I think the writers know me now. They know she can’t just be in the same place—her or Tom. It’s like, who are we outside of the kids and outside of this world that we’re in? Who are we even when we’re with them?

She’s gotten stronger as a character in the sense of taking charge. I love the relationship I have with Tom. We bicker, we’re back and forth, kind of like how Knuckles and Sonic were in the beginning—who’s taking the lead? It’s realistic, it’s fun, and I love being part of this franchise.

This franchise has such a passionate fan base that takes it seriously, and the makers seem to truly listen to them. What’s your take on that dynamic?

I feel like these characters are way bigger than anybody who’s in the film. They’re so iconic, and people are precious with them because they care. When the fans are invested, we’re even more invested because we want everyone to be happy. I know you can’t always make everybody happy, but we can come close, and I think we’ve done that. Parents are going to be happy. Even if you don’t have kids, you’re just invested in Sonic. I have never seen fans like this in my life. I’m like, yes, I’m down for the cause—let’s bring it on! Every part matters because the fans know. They know the Easter eggs, they know everything—more than me!

Actor Jim Carrey and Sonic, voiced by Ben Scwartz, in a still from the latest installment of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Many animated films can feel disconnected, but Sonic bridges the gap for adults and kids. What do you think makes it so enjoyable for everyone?

Oh my gosh, the amount of parents who’ve come up to me and said, “I actually enjoy watching it with my child”—it’s amazing. The first Sonic was the first movie my daughter sat through without saying a word. She was enamored. Now, she thinks I’m the coolest person in the world! I can do nothing else for the rest of my life and she will still be proud of me. The writers are smart. They include jokes that sometimes go over kids’ heads but are fun for parents. It doesn’t talk down to kids or parents. It’s smart, has cultural references, and feels so big and worldwide. You can’t help but want to be part of it—it’s like riding along with the Avengers! You’re looking for Easter eggs and asking, “What’s next?” It’s exciting for me to watch it with people and see the fans react.

The cast is such an eclectic group. What’s your dynamic like with them, especially Ben Schwartz and James Marsden?

Over the years, we’ve gone to dinners, hung out, and built real chemistry. James and I are super close because I work with him the most. I think the chemistry comes from the top down—our amazing director makes it easy. This is such a big film, but it felt indie in the sense of community. It’s not just his film—it’s our film. Everyone feels special and part of it, and that makes you care more. James is like my boy. I love him—one of my favorite people in the world. All I do is laugh and bicker with him. It’s like we’re really married!

A still from Sonic The Hedgehog 3

You mentioned you’re taking creative control of your career now. Can you share more about that?

Yes, I just co-wrote, produced, and starred in a project that Tyler Perry directed. It’s the first thing he’s directed that he didn’t write. Actors are starting to write their own stuff. If someone won’t write it for me, I’ll write it myself. I’ve also written a pilot because I saw a space that wasn’t being filled. You just can’t wait for people anymore—you have to do it. Younger people inspire me so much because they’re like, “I’m not going to wait to start a business or sit here and not be happy. I’m going to go do it.”

US actress producer Tika Sumpter (R) and honoree actor and director Tyler Perry arrive for The Paley Center for Media gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024 Image Credit: AFP

With discerning viewers and instant online feedback, how do you process fan reactions?

We have internet warriors out there—nobody’s scared! I stand behind Sonic 3. I think it’s amazing, and I’m super proud to be part of this franchise. Franchises like this don’t come around all the time, and they’re not always successful. This one is. The spin-off Knuckles show is proof of that. Sometimes I read the comments, sometimes I don’t. But I know the vast majority will love it and want more.

Finally, what’s the biggest life lesson you’ve learned from working on Sonic? (And no, speed doesn’t count!)

[Laughs] Everybody has a part to play. No matter how big or small, you’re part of the team, and it matters. I see that not only in the movie but in the making of the movie. From grips to lighting to stunts, every person matters to make what you see.

Sonic and his family are a team, but so is the team behind the scenes. The making of this film was a true team effort, and I’m super proud to be part of it.

Thank you so much, Tika. You’ve inspired me to be a better mom and entertained us all through Sonic. Can we manifest you in a Bollywood movie next?

[Laughs] Yes, let’s manifest it! I’m ready to dance at a cousin’s wedding or for the big screen—you name it!

