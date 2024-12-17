Dubai: Spider-Man fans hoping to see Miles Morales swing back into action will have to wait a little longer.

According to reports, Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Spider-Verse films, has confirmed that the highly anticipated conclusion to the animated blockbuster trilogy, will not hit theaters in 2025. The delay comes as the studio takes extra time to ensure the final chapter in Miles Morales' story is polished and worth the wait.

The film, originally slated for a March 29, 2024 release, was previously pulled from Sony’s schedule amid concerns over production timelines.

According to Deadline, Sony is now taking “tender loving care” with the project, prioritising quality over speed to ensure that the Spider-Verse saga ends on a high note.

Producer Christopher Miller told Deadline, ‘We are taking the time to make this movie the best it can possibly be.’”

He also addressed the concerns about the delay claiming: “No part of the film has been scrapped or rewritten. We are taking the time to make this movie the best it can possibly be. No one wants to rush this story.”

A delayed, but promising, conclusion

Earlier reports speculated that Beyond the Spider-Verse might not arrive until as late as 2027, fueling concerns about the film’s progress. However, Miller and composer Daniel Pemberton have refuted claims of major setbacks, emphasising that while delays are unavoidable, the film is still in active development. With the new update ruling out a 2025 release, a 2026 premiere window appears increasingly likely.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated third and final installment in the Spider-Verse animated trilogy, centered around the beloved character Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man from an alternate universe. These films are part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

Learning from past challenges

Sony’s cautious approach also comes after reports of alleged strained working conditions during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's production. A Vulture exposé revealed that over 100 artists left mid-production due to excessive revisions and intense work schedules. Addressing these concerns by affording the creative team more time is not only ethical but also critical to maintaining the high quality fans expect.