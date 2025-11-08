Deepika Padukone on Hollywood bias: ‘I faced stereotypes and colour prejudice’

Bollywood actor said Hollywood often gave her roles rooted in outdated Indian clichés
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has revealed how she often encountered stereotypes and colour-based biases in Hollywood, despite her immense success in Indian cinema. Speaking at a CNBC TV18 event, she said she was repeatedly offered cliched roles shaped by outdated perceptions of India and its people.
Reflecting on her journey, Deepika said she deliberately chose to represent India the way she knows it, rather than conforming to Western expectations.
"I was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know," she explained. "Getting into Hollywood and doing certain things expected of us or that suit a global audience was something I never wanted to do."
The actor, who debuted in Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017) opposite Vin Diesel, shared how the industry’s perception of India often felt narrow and clichéd.
"I have experienced all those clichés firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent, or the colour of my skin," she said.
Deepika admitted that choosing an authentic path meant slower recognition, but it was intentional.
"I was very clear that I was going to do this my way and on my terms. Did it take longer? Yes, it did," she said.
Speaking about her global campaign for Louis Vuitton, Deepika said seeing her face on a billboard on Sunset Boulevard was a moment of pride.
"To see a brown face there for a global luxury brand felt like a victory for every Indian woman," she added.
Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She will also work with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
Apart from films, Deepika has been a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton since 2020 and has endorsed brands like Cartier, Levi’s, Adidas, Hilton Hotels, and Dyson. She has participated in several international events, including serving on the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and unveiling trophies at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar the same year.
Earlier in 2025, she was named among the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category.
