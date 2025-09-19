Apple proved its mastery of hype and fan loyalty with the iPhone 17 launch in the UAE
Dubai: I descended on Dubai Mall at around 6am, eager to capture the buzz around the new Apple launch. My plan was simple - grab a few interviews, and get a feel for the hardcore Apple fans willing to wake up before sunrise to secure the latest iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro Max.
But the moment I arrived, I was met with tight security. Understandably so. This year, thanks to Apple’s pre-order system, there was not the usual chaotic crush of crowds. The line was long, yes, but orderly - a controlled rush that made it far easier to navigate.
When the doors finally opened at 8am, the first customers in line were greeted like rock stars. Everyone had their eyes on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly the much-coveted cosmic orange edition. I was surprised, I had assumed the iPhone Air would steal the spotlight, but most fans were here for the Pro Max.
The September 19 launch in the UAE brought the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air, alongside the AirPods Pro 3, boasting what Apple calls the “world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation,” and the newest Apple Watch models.
I’ll be honest, I don’t understand the appeal of lining up for hours or upgrading phones every year. My devices stay in my hands until they are practically unusable. But there’s no denying Apple’s mastery of hype, the ultimate marketing trick and it’s here that the brand consistently outshines its rivals.
Still, the new iPhones do offer some tempting features. The Pro Max’s camera system, for example, has everyone talking. With an 8x optical-quality zoom and a 16x total optical zoom range, it’s the longest telephoto lens Apple has ever built into an iPhone. Whether you’re filming a child’s birthday, dabbling in professional photography, or even shooting a short film, this camera opens new possibilities.
The front camera has also been upgraded to an 18MP Center Stage lens, which automatically adjusts the field of view as friends join the frame, perfect for group selfies and videos. All rear cameras now shoot at 48MP with Pro Fusion technology, capturing sharp, detailed images in every light, including low-light and Night mode.
At first glance, the standard iPhone did not get as much love from fans. But the iPhone Air, launched just 10 days ago, is making waves with its “shockingly strong” titanium frame and ultra-slim 5.6mm design. Lightweight yet tough, it is designed to impress both in look and durability. Battery life may raise eyebrows, but the A19 Pro chip promises smooth performance, whether you are gaming or running demanding apps.
The frenzy was not limited to inside the store. On the other side of Dubai Mall, a group of resellers had already gathered, with eager buyers ready to pay double in cash just to get the new devices early.
Of course, criticism persists. Many say the iPhone feels the same every year and Chinese competitors like Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi are pushing AI features faster. But with larger storage and a camera system that’s hard to beat, Apple may quiet some of those critics this time.
Apple’s eSIM-only approach in the UAE (and select countries) is another talking point. By eliminating the physical SIM tray, Apple gains more internal space for larger batteries, increases security, and makes instant carrier switching possible, all while future-proofing the device.
Walking away from Dubai Mall, it was clear - Apple fans are not just buying a phone, they’re buying an experience. The lines, the anticipation, the camera specs, it is all part of the ritual.
Whether you’re a Pro Max enthusiast, an iPhone Air fan or someone like me who waits until your old phone finally dies, it’s impossible not to admire, observe, or quietly judge the sheer spectacle Apple creates.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox