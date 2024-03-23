Dubai: Dubai has introduced another unique service offering ‘shared umbrellas’ to public transport commuters.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with UmbraCity, a leading Canadian smart umbrella share service company, has launched the ‘free of cost’ smart umbrella service at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro station. The service will be launched to other metro and bus stations after three-month if it proves successful.
The new service is designed to enhance the walkability of Dubai, providing residents and visitors with a convenient and sustainable way to protect themselves from the sun and rain.
Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the initiative underlines Dubai’s commitment to fostering a sustainable, healthy, and inclusive urban environment, RTA says in a press release on Saturday.
By integrating advanced technology with practical urban solutions, RTA and UmbraCity are taking a significant step towards realising Dubai’s ambition to become the best city for living in the world by improving the quality of life and enhancing the happiness of its people.
Read More
- Viral video: Why this Dubai delivery driver was honoured
- Watch: Dubai rolls out robot that will use facial recognition to fine e-scooter, bicycle rule violators
- Look: Cashless nol card top-up machines at Dubai metro stations to cut transaction time
- RTA completes projects in Hatta, Oud Al Muteena1, and Al Sufouh1
How It Works
Commuters can now borrow umbrellas free of cost at one location using their Nol card. This service is particularly designed to support Dubai’s goal of developing a ‘20-minute city’ where residents can access their daily needs within a 20-minute walk or bike ride, fostering a greater sense of community and well-being.
Free of cost
Khaled Al Awadhi, Director, Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said “By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas which are ‘Free of cost’ when leased using Nol card, RTA and UmbraCity are contributing to the creation of vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities across Dubai. The service is introduced currently at Al Ghubaiba metro station for three months. On the evaluation of its success, RTA will consider expanding the service.”
UmbraCity
Amir Entezari, CEO of UmbraCity said, “We are honoured to partner with RTA and bring UmbraCity’s innovative umbrella-sharing service to the heart of Dubai.” Said Amir Entezari, CEO of UmbraCity. “This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the livability of cities.
“Together, we are setting a global benchmark for smart, sustainable urban living, demonstrating that with innovative solutions and collaborative efforts, we can make significant strides towards building cities that prioritise the well-being of their communities and the environment.”