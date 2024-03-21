The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered robot is tasked with monitoring the use of soft mobility means, such as bicycles and electric scooters, by detecting violations, sharing, and analysing them in collaboration with Dubai Police.

The five major violations include crowd gathering on cycle tracks, failure to adhere to personal safety protocols like wearing helmets, abandonment of scooters in unauthorised areas, scooter use by multiple riders, and riding scooters and bicycles on walking tracks or in pedestrian-only zones, explained Hamad Alafeefi, director of Enterprise Command and Control Department at RTA.

These violations are punishable with fines of up to Dh300.

However, Alafeefi said no fines will be issued during the 30-day trial period. “The robot will only capture the visuals and data of these violations and transmit them to the authorities during the trial phase,” he said.

According to Alafeefi, the trial period will focus on studying AI detection accuracy and data monitoring quality during the eight-hour operational time.

Operational timings

The robot will be operational from 3pmto 11pm on weekdays and from 5pm to 1am on weekend during the trial phase. The operational hours will change once more such robots will be deployed in different locations in the actual operational phase after the trial period.

When Gulf News asked how the authorities will issue fines to the violators, Alafeefi said: “We are looking at facial recognition…and different technology by matching it with…Emirates ID.”

He said the RTA is prioritising studying detection accuracy, and reducing error rates before proceeding further. Applying fines prematurely could lead to complaints and grievances. Therefore, ensuring high-quality and accurate data is essential before advancing to the next stage, he pointed out

He said RTA intends to add more features to the robot including delivering ‘adhan’ during Ramadan and alerting violators with announcements.

RTA and Dubai Police would announce further details of the next phase after studying the data gathered during the trial period. “There will be more safety awareness campaigns before we go to the next phase.”

How the robot works

Ehsan Hameed, sales director of Terminus Group, the company that built the robot, said the robot is equipped with a 4K camera that has night vision capabilities and runs on eight-hour battery power.

Featuring cutting-edge technology and complying with top safety standards, it can identify violations with over 85 per cent accuracy, deliver data within five seconds, and has a surveillance reach of up to 2km.

However, Alafeefi said RTA is using 600m as the proof of concept (POC) of the robot during the trial phase.

The robot is also designed to operate efficiently under various weather conditions and is equipped with sensors that trigger a halt when it comes within 1.5m of any object or individual, ensuring the safety and security of all road users in Dubai.

“There will be technical safety officer to monitor the robot all the time,” Alafeefi added.

Roberto Bartolucci, an e-scooter rider who was present in the vicinity, welcomed the introduction of the robot. “I think they want to track the faces of e-scooter riders not wearing helmets and committing violations. It is a good initiative because I see many young people riding the scooters without wearing any safety gears especially at night. This [robot] will be more useful as a deterrent at night,” said the Italian expat who works as the general manager of a construction company.