Dubai: A food delivery driver in Dubai was recently honoured by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for his quick-thinking response in fixing a traffic signal.
The video of Zeeshan Ahmad Irshad Ahmad’s act of civic duty has become viral.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTA, personally commended Zeeshan for his commendable action on Al Wasl Street.
A social media video capturing the moment has garnered widespread admiration, showing Zeeshan Ahmad, a dedicated delivery driver, swiftly addressing a malfunctioning traffic signal.
The incident unfolded when Zeeshan, originally from Pakistan and a decade-long resident of the UAE, noticed a part of the traffic light apparatus perilously dangling while he was on his usual route, albeit without an active delivery at that moment.
Acting on instinct, Zeeshan stopped his motorcycle and skillfully secured the loose component of the traffic light, ensuring the safety of countless motorists and pedestrians.
Unbeknownst to him, his act of public service was recorded and the footage quickly went viral, eventually catching the attention of the agency.
The RTA, impressed by his initiative and sense of community duty, reached out to Zeeshan’s employer to express their desire to honour him for his selfless act.