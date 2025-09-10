Museum of the Future and NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, bring RTX AI experiences to the public for the first time at the museum

This immersive activation invites visitors to experience the future firsthand: ultra realistic graphics rendered in real time, AI-accelerated design and video editing, generative art tools, and intelligent productivity apps all running on the world’s most advanced AI PC platform. Technical experts will be on site to guide attendees through each demo, offering insights into the groundbreaking technology driving this next era of innovation. Hardware support for the RTX AI pop up is supported by Geekay Games, who are committed to leading the gaming industry in the region.