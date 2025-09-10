Museum of the Future and NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, bring RTX AI experiences to the public for the first time at the museum

First-of-its-kind activation invites AI enthusiasts to explore future of gaming
Museum of the Future in collaboration with NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, is bringing the power of AI to life with an exclusive RTX AI pop up featuring RTX AI PCs built by Geekay Games, at the world renowned museum. For the first time, visitors will step inside a hands-on showcase featuring ten cutting edge demo stations, each powered by NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs and designed to demonstrate how AI is revolutionising everything from gaming performance to creative workflows and productivity.
This immersive activation invites visitors to experience the future firsthand: ultra realistic graphics rendered in real time, AI-accelerated design and video editing, generative art tools, and intelligent productivity apps all running on the world’s most advanced AI PC platform. Technical experts will be on site to guide attendees through each demo, offering insights into the groundbreaking technology driving this next era of innovation. Hardware support for the RTX AI pop up is supported by Geekay Games, who are committed to leading the gaming industry in the region.
As part of this activation, Black State developed by MotionBlur, one of the most anticipated upcoming RTX powered titles, will make its first ever appearance in the Middle East. Visitors will get an exclusive opportunity to experience the game’s cutting-edge graphics, immersive design, and AI-enhanced performance firsthand, setting a new benchmark for next-generation gaming in the region.
"The Museum of the Future stands as a beacon of innovation and through this collaboration with NVIDIA, we invite visitors to explore the limitless potential of AI. This activation is more than a showcase, it’s a glimpse into the future of creativity, work and human imagination," says Maitha Al Mazroei, Head of Programming at the Museum of the Future.
“RTX GPUs are not just for gaming, they’re the engine driving breakthroughs in AI, creativity, and productivity,” said Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA MENAT and CIS. “Bringing these demos to the Museum of the Future is an opportunity to show the world how RTX AI PCs are shaping the future of every industry.”
The RTX AI pop-up at the Museum of the Future is open to the public from September 10, 2025, until September 21, 2025. Visitors can access the experience with a valid Museum of the Future ticket and explore all demo stations at no additional cost. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to experience innovation like never before.
