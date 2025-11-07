History meets Technology: NVIDIA GeForce Middle East unveils Battlefield 6 in Cairo with RTX 50 Series Power

Cairo, Egypt: NVIDIA GeForce Middle East hosted an exclusive launch event for Battlefield 6 to celebrate the return of the legendary franchise and showcase the groundbreaking performance of the GeForce RTX 50 Series with the title. The event took place at Dar Al-Darb in Old Cairo, serving as a tribute to the critically acclaimed map “Siege of Cairo” and bringing together the region’s top gamers, content creators, and partners for a one-of-a-kind activation.