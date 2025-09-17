GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani Prime Minister hold talks amid regional tensions

Bilateral ties, latest regional developments discussed following Israeli strike on Doha

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Mohammed bin Salman and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held high-level talks in Riyadh on Wednesday, with discussions centring on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing the region’s evolving security challenges.

Sharif was welcomed with full honours at Al Yamamah Palace, where the two leaders explored ways to deepen Saudi-Pakistan cooperation across multiple sectors in the interests of both nations and their peoples.

The talks also addressed pressing regional developments, particularly in the wake of the recent Israeli strike on Doha, underscoring shared concerns over stability and security in the wider Middle East.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and a number of issues of mutual concern.

