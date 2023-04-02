Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held phone calls with the newly appointed leaders of the UAE on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Crown Prince separately called Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to congratulate them on their new positions.
On Wednesday, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahan appointed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.
Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the officials on their new leadership roles, sharing hopes that the new appointments would enhance the UAE’s path towards prosperity and progress, and contribute to achieving people’s aspirations. The UAE leaders expressed their appreciation for the Saudi Crown Prince's sincere fraternal sentiments.
During their conversations, the leaders highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries, SPA added.
Earlier, King Salman and the crown prince sent cables of congratulations to the UAE president upon the new appointments. In their cable of congratulations, the Saudi leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity.