Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received calls from a number of Arab leaders congratulating him on the new leadership appointments.
The UAE president received calls from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi; President of Syria Bashar Al Assad; and President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. He also received a similar cable of congratulations from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Arab leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite their respective countries with the UAE.