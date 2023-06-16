PARIS: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of an official visit, during which he will also participate in a global financing summit aimed at fighting poverty and climate change.
Macron and the prince sat down for a one-to-one working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace.
The French presidency said the talks would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and on regional stability issues, especially after Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic ties earlier this year.
France is a major weapons and defence supplier to Gulf nations.
The leaders also are preparing for a global summit next week “aimed at bringing together private and public funding” to fight poverty, support climate transition and protect biodiversity, the French presidency said. The event is expected to gather over 50 heads of states and governments as well as many NGOs and prominent climate activists.
During his stay in Paris, Prince Mohammed is also expected to push for Riyadh to host the 2030 World Fair’s Expo.
A top French official, speaking anonymously in accordance with the presidency’s customary practices, said France wants to convince Saudi Arabia to engage with Russia on a plan to end the war while preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.