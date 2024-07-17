RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Wednesday called Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on winning the election, Saudi state media reported.

Mohammed bin Salman and Pezeshkian “praised the development of relations between the two countries at various levels, stressing the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in various fields,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi king had also sent a congratulatory message to Pezeshkian following his election in early July.

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz had expressed hope for the “continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples,” SPA said at the time.

After a seven-year rupture, Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal announced in March last year.

Since then, signs of rapprochement have ramped up between the two countries.