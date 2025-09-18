Explained: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s watershed defence pact

The agreement was formalised at al-Yamamah Palace during Sharif’s state visit to the Kingdom, undertaken at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince. According to a joint statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office, the pact seeks to “develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression”, while aiming to enhance security and help achieve peace in the region and the world.

Dubai: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either country will be treated as an act of aggression against both.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement is widely seen as a watershed in Pakistan—Saudi relations, signalling that the two traditional allies are elevating their ties from friendship to formal defence partnership, with implications extending across South Asia and the Gulf.

Both leaders described the pact as a natural extension of their historic relationship. The joint statement called it a reflection of their “shared commitment to enhance security” and a symbol of the “bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity” that underpin bilateral ties.

Officials said the agreement builds on nearly eight decades of close partnership between the two nations, rooted in shared Islamic heritage, strategic interests, and long-standing defence cooperation. Over the years, Riyadh has been a key provider of financial assistance, energy supplies, and security coordination for Islamabad, while Pakistani military personnel have frequently served in training and advisory roles within the Kingdom.

Sharif, who was received with full state honours, was welcomed at the airport by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. As his plane entered Saudi airspace, Saudi Air Force jets escorted the aircraft in a gesture described by Pakistan’s state media as “a sign of brotherly respect.”

By declaring that an attack on one will be treated as an attack on both, the pact aims to deter potential aggressors and raise the cost of hostile actions against either country.

While the agreement does not explicitly mention nuclear cooperation, Pakistan’s status as a nuclear-armed state gives the pact symbolic weight as a deterrent, particularly in a region facing rising tensions. Observers note that its operational details such as joint exercises, command coordination, and response protocols are yet to be revealed.

