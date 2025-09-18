GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan flags light up Saudi towers to celebrate new defence pact

The display coincided with the official visit of Pakistani PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan flags light up Saudi towers to celebrate new defence pact

Dubai: Saudi cities lit up their skylines with the flags of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to mark the signing of a new Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

The display coincided with the official visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Key landmarks were illuminated as part of public celebrations marking the accord.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh on Wednesday evening during a ceremony attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Sharif.

In a joint statement, the two countries emphasised that the strategic defence pact will further strengthen joint deterrence against any form of aggression.

Officials said the partnership underscores the long-standing security ties between Riyadh and Islamabad, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability, military collaboration, and capacity-building in the face of emerging threats.

The celebrations highlighted nearly 78 years of deep historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, rooted in brotherhood and Islamic solidarity.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
