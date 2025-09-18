Saudi Arabia and Pakistan flags light up Saudi towers to celebrate new defence pact

The display coincided with the official visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Key landmarks were illuminated as part of public celebrations marking the accord.

Dubai : Saudi cities lit up their skylines with the flags of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to mark the signing of a new Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

Officials said the partnership underscores the long-standing security ties between Riyadh and Islamabad, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability, military collaboration, and capacity-building in the face of emerging threats.

In a joint statement, the two countries emphasised that the strategic defence pact will further strengthen joint deterrence against any form of aggression.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

