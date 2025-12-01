Saudi Arabia, Russia agree on mutual 90-day visa-free travel

The deal allows 90-day stays, boosting tourism, business, and cultural exchange
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday have signed a landmark mutual visa exemption agreement for citizens of both countries.
The deal was concluded in Riyadh during the Saudi–Russian Investment and Business Forum, attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side of the joint committee, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
The agreement was signed by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Foreign Minister and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Saudi media reported.
Covering all passport categories, including diplomatic, special and ordinary, the agreement allows visa-free entry for Saudis and Russians to visit each country for the purposes of tourism, business, or to meet family and friends. Citizens of both countries will be allowed to stay for up to 90 days, either consecutively or across multiple visits within a single calendar year.
Officials said the agreement reflects the commitment of both nations to ease travel procedures, increase reciprocal visits and strengthen tourism, economic and cultural cooperation. It is expected to bolster sectors that support deeper collaboration and partnership between the two countries and their peoples.
However, the exemption does not apply to travel for work, study, residency or Hajj, for which the appropriate visas will still be required. Russia becomes the first country with which Saudi Arabia has signed a mutual visa exemption covering holders of ordinary passports.
