UAE, Philippines deepen ties with Government Experience Exchange Forum in Manila

The Forum explores innovation, leadership, and people-focused services
Dubai: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed a UAE government delegation to Manila this week, as both countries jointly organised the Government Experience Exchange Forum. The initiative aims to expand cooperation, share best practices, and strengthen partnerships in government modernisation.
President Marcos expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its consistent support, particularly for Filipino workers in the Emirates.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Abdulla Nasser Lootah and the UAE delegation at the conclusion of the Government Experience Exchange Forum. Through sharing experiences and cooperation, we can drive real change for our people,” he said.
The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, and included Mohamed Obaid Salem, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, along with members of the Government Experience Exchange Office.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, underlined that exchanging knowledge with partner nations remains central to the UAE’s leadership vision.
“Promoting government knowledge and enhancing readiness for the future through experience exchange is a cornerstone of the UAE’s approach,” Al Gergawi said. “Our initiatives with the Philippines add significant value to this relationship and bring mutual benefits to both nations.”
Philippines First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos also praised the productive cooperation, noting joint efforts in government innovation and youth empowerment.
“This visit reflects the deep historical ties between our two nations and embodies our shared vision to empower human resources, improve performance, and enhance wellbeing,” she told the UAE delegation.
The Government Experience Exchange Forum in Manila was attended by senior Philippine officials, including Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management; Henry R. Aguda, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology; Rosemarie Edillon, Undersecretary at the National Economic and Development Authority; and Michael Aguinaldo, Chairperson of the Philippine Competition Commission.
From the UAE, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office joined the sessions, including Mohammed Al Taher, Director of Strategy and Policy; Fahad AlSuwaidi, Advisor on Government Performance; and Amer Abdulraouf, Executive Director of Special Projects at the Dubai Future Foundation.
Abdulla Nasser Lootah described the Forum as a milestone in bilateral ties. “It provides an opportunity to enrich practices, explore modernisation models, and exchange innovative solutions that advance government work and shape a prosperous future,” he said.
He stressed the need to keep pace with global shifts, adding that continuous dialogue ensures sustainable government performance and long-term positive change.
The Forum highlighted several key areas for collaboration:
Strategy and Innovation: Shaping future visions for the Philippines, boosting socio-economic development, and enhancing government agility.
Government Performance and Excellence: Promoting a culture of leadership and quality across institutions.
Competitiveness and Statistics: Building national competitiveness systems and strengthening data-driven decision-making.
Government Services: Designing citizen-centred models to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.
Artificial Intelligence and Future Foresight: Exploring advanced technologies to accelerate development and train national talent with future-ready skills.
Interactive sessions also allowed UAE and Philippine officials to share inspiring experiences and practical models for modern governance.
The cooperation stems from the Government Experience Exchange Program launched by both nations in February 2025. The programme focuses on institutional innovation, governance practices, leadership development, budget management, and knowledge-sharing to advance government performance.
The visit and Forum reinforced the UAE’s broader strategy of strengthening global partnerships through knowledge exchange, while supporting the Philippines in achieving its national priorities. Both governments emphasised that their collaboration is not only about modernising institutions but also about delivering tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.
As President Marcos noted, the partnership represents “a true model of how countries can learn from one another to build smarter, future-ready governments.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox